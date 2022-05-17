Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Petroleum’s sale of its Speedway retail business for $21 billion provided the downstream operator with a much-needed cash infusion. The deal also comes with a 15-year fuel supply agreement per which Marathon Petroleum will supply 7.7 billion gallons of gasoline per year to 7-Eleven, thus ensuring a steady revenue stream. But while refining fundamentals have certainly brightened from the covid lows, the sector is not out of the woods yet in terms of cash flows that remain anaemic and well below the pre-crisis levels. In particular, the weakness in business travel demand remains a complicating factor. The continued increase in costs and expenses over the past few quarters and execution risks related to renewables foray are other negatives in the Marathon Petroleum story. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

Shares of MPC opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $97.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

