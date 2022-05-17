MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator. The Company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. Its products and brands, includes Betty’s Eddies(R), Nature’s Heritage(TM), Bourne Baking Co. and K-Fusion(R). MariMed Inc. is based in NORWOOD, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRMD. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of MRMD opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. MariMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. MariMed had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MariMed will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

