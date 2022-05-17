Markforged (MKFG) vs. The Competition Head to Head Review

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Markforged to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Markforged alerts:

54.1% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Markforged and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 4 0 2.80 Markforged Competitors 243 1311 2252 79 2.56

Markforged presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 195.70%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.97%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markforged and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million $3.86 million -34.88 Markforged Competitors $1.17 billion $31.46 million 29.23

Markforged’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Markforged has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s peers have a beta of -0.04, indicating that their average share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89% Markforged Competitors 5.69% -20.09% -2.42%

Summary

Markforged peers beat Markforged on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.