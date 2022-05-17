Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

Get Markforged alerts:

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $522.01 million, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,671,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,312,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Markforged by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Markforged by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,592,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.