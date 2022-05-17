Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Marqeta stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.84.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,275 shares during the period. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $137,389,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $167,049,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $141,824,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

