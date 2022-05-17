Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MQ. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

MQ opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,703,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 22,712.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 37,249 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

