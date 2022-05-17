Martin Court Acquires 9 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court purchased 9 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,704 ($21.01) per share, for a total transaction of £153.36 ($189.05).
Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Martin Court purchased 8 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,754 ($21.62) per share, for a total transaction of £140.32 ($172.98).
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Martin Court purchased 8 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,901 ($23.43) per share, for a total transaction of £152.08 ($187.48).
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Martin Court purchased 8 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($24.40) per share, for a total transaction of £158.32 ($195.17).
Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,732.34 ($21.36) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,821.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,086.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 1,597 ($19.69) and a one year high of GBX 2,720 ($33.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
VCT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.72) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,576.25 ($31.76).
Victrex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
