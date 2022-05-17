Martin Court Acquires 9 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court purchased 9 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,704 ($21.01) per share, for a total transaction of £153.36 ($189.05).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Martin Court purchased 8 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,754 ($21.62) per share, for a total transaction of £140.32 ($172.98).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Martin Court purchased 8 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,901 ($23.43) per share, for a total transaction of £152.08 ($187.48).

On Wednesday, February 16th, Martin Court purchased 8 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($24.40) per share, for a total transaction of £158.32 ($195.17).

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,732.34 ($21.36) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,821.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,086.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 1,597 ($19.69) and a one year high of GBX 2,720 ($33.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Victrex’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

VCT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.72) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,576.25 ($31.76).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

