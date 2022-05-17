Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MASI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $134.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average of $208.49.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

