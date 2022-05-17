Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Update

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 787,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of DOOR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,283. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

