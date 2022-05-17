Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 182.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Match Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Match Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.