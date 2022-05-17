Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) VP Sells $376,000.00 in Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 81.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Materion by 51.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Materion by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 63.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

