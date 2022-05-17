Matt Ehrlichman Buys 273,128 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 273,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PRCH opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $415.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 395.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 395,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,785,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

