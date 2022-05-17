Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 million-$30.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.00 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.84.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 138,031 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43,623 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Matterport by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,935 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

