Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.84.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

