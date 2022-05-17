Maxim Group Trims Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Target Price to $0.75

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Maxim Group to $0.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ REED remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,937. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.
Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 216.23% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Reed’s (Get Rating)
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
