Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Short Interest Down 17.5% in April

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:JMAC traded up $10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Get Maxpro Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 5.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,418,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Jade Mountain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.