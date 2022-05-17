Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mazda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.
Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mazda Motor (MZDAY)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mazda Motor (MZDAY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.