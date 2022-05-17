Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mazda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

