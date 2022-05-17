MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.10 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

MediPharm Labs stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,913. MediPharm Labs has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company also provides GMP flower sourcing, packaging, and distribution services.

