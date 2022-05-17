MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $787.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,051.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,149.21. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $640.00 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 214.66 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after acquiring an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

