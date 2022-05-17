Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) to report sales of $42.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $45.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $174.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $175.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $194.77 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $201.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBWM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

