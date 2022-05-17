Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $91.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €105.00 ($109.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($91.67) to €89.00 ($92.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($118.75) to €104.00 ($108.33) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of $60.79 and a 1-year high of $103.78.

Mercedes-Benz Group ( OTCMKTS:DDAIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $49.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

