Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DDAIF. HSBC raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €83.00 ($86.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($91.67) to €89.00 ($92.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($118.75) to €104.00 ($108.33) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

DDAIF stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52-week low of $60.79 and a 52-week high of $103.78.

Mercedes-Benz Group ( OTCMKTS:DDAIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $49.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

