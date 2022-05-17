Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.40. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

