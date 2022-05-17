MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,036.5 days.

Shares of MKGAF traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.00. 221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average of $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $264.40.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

