MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,036.5 days.
Shares of MKGAF traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.00. 221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average of $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $264.40.
About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (Get Rating)
