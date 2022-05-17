MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

MLNK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MeridianLink from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. MeridianLink’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 373,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 398,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

