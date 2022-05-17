MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MeridianLink from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

MLNK opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MeridianLink will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

