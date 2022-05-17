MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MeridianLink from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.
MLNK opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
