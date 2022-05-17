Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Materials Inc. is a developer of functional materials and nanocomposites. It involved in inventing, designing, developing and manufacturing sustainable functional materials. Meta Materials Inc. is based in HALIFAX, NS. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.33. Meta Materials has a 1 year low of 1.03 and a 1 year high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.80 million. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 999.55%. Analysts expect that Meta Materials will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Materials news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total value of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 702.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

