Methanex (MEOH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) recently:

5/10/2022 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

5/9/2022 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $63.00.

4/28/2022 – Methanex was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2022 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/1/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Methanex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Methanex Co alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.