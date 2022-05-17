MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFV. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 1,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,986. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0418 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

