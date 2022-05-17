M&G (LON:MNG) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($2.92) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 217 ($2.68) to GBX 226 ($2.79) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 250 ($3.08) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 244.63 ($3.02).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 215.60 ($2.66) on Monday. M&G has a one year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.13). The company has a market cap of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 67.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £51,213 ($63,132.40).

M&G Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.