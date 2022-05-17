M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 230 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.79) target price (up from GBX 217 ($2.68)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of M&G to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.59.

MGPUF traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. M&G has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

