Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,092 shares of company stock worth $500,909. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

