Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years.

HIE stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

In related news, Director James E. Hillman purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $28,377.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 3,175 shares of company stock valued at $33,557 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

