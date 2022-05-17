Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $764.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 171.16% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

