Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,258,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 989,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,585.0 days.
MTLHF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $9.35.
