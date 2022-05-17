Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,258,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 989,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,585.0 days.

MTLHF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

