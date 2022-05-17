Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Up 27.8% in April

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical stock remained flat at $$30.90 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 685. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
