Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Up 27.8% in April

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical stock remained flat at $$30.90 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 685. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

