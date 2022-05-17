Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.5 days.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting stock remained flat at $$4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

Get Mitsui Mining & Smelting alerts:

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.