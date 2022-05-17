Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.5 days.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting stock remained flat at $$4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $6.64.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Mining & Smelting (MMSMY)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.