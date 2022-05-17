Mizuho Lowers Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $58.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

DRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. Duke Realty has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.