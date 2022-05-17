Mizuho Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $9.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

SOFI stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.91. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,982,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,031,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

