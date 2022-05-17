Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Update

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS MFON traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 25,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,325. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Mobivity has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.81.
Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.
Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.
