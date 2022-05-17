Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Model N has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,524 shares of company stock valued at $655,889 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

