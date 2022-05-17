Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Model N has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,524 shares of company stock valued at $655,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,170 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Model N by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Model N by 43.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $2,135,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
