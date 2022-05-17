Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MODN has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. Model N has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,524 shares of company stock valued at $655,889 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 76.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Model N by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

