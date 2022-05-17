Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $136.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day moving average is $154.18. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $219.68.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

