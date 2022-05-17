Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

TAP opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

