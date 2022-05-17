Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Momentive Global stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,672 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth about $39,403,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,688,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,326,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

