Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of MNTS stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Momentus has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Momentus will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $1,046,165.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Momentus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Momentus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentus by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

