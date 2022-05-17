monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.92. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.29.
monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
