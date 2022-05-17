monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.92. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Get monday.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in monday.com by 3,483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.