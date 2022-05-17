monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.
Shares of monday.com stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.92. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
