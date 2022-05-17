monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.

Shares of monday.com stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.92. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. monday.com’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

