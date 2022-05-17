monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s current price.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.43.

Shares of MNDY opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.92. monday.com has a 12 month low of $87.05 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in monday.com by 3,483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

